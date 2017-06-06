Tesla CEO Signals New Factory for Model Y SUV

Tesla hasn't yet rolled out its new Model 3 sedan, but CEO Elon Musk is already talking about plans to build a new factory for the electric-car maker's next sport-utility vehicle, the Model Y.

KKR Makes Offer for Vocus Communications With $1.6 Billion Bid

Private-equity firm KKR & Co. has pitched a takeover offer for the Australian telecommunications company valued at more than $1.6 billion.

Macy's Remarks Spark Selloff

Macy's met with investors to lay out its strategy. Instead, the department-store chain set off a new panic over the beleaguered retail sector.

Uber Fires More Than 20 Workers in Harassment Investigation

Uber has fired more than 20 people as part of an investigation into claims of sexual harassment and sexism.

Apple's New Big Bet: Augmented Reality

Apple Inc. set its sights on a new target: becoming the world's largest platform for augmented reality.

Anthem Exit From Ohio ACA Exchange Ups Ante for GOP

Anthem said it will pull out of the health-insurance exchange in Ohio next year, leaving a second region of the country poised to have no marketplace options under the Affordable Care Act and increasing pressure on Republicans as they seek to replace it.

Pinterest Raises $150 Million at Two-Year-Old Share Price

Pinterest one of the most highly valued startups, has raised another $150 million in funding as the image-search company continues to tap private investors to support its growth.

Bebe Avoids Bankruptcy Filing With Real-Estate Deals

Bebe Stores has done what few other retailers have been able to do recently-close all of its stores without seeking bankruptcy protection.

SunEdison Shareholders Stumped in Bid to Follow the Money

Billions of dollars were plowed into the alternative energy company before its collapse; shareholders want to know what happened to it.

Sears Resolves Craftsman Supply Dispute

Sears Holdings Corp. settled a feud with the supplier of its Craftsman-branded products over the terms of their contract and the retailer's financial health.

