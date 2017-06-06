Amazon Fights Wal-Mart for Low-Income Shoppers

Amazon.com Inc. is dropping its Prime membership price for low-income shoppers, as it pursues a Wal-Mart stronghold.

Signet Says Operating Chief Resigns After Violating Company Policy

Signet Jewelers Ltd. said that its chief operations officer, who had been on the job just a few months, has resigned due to violations of company policy.

J.Crew Says Mickey Drexler to Step Aside as CEO

J.Crew Group Inc. said its longtime leader Mickey Drexler will step aside as chief executive and hand over those duties to an outsider, as the seller of preppy clothes struggles with a prolonged sales slump and hefty debt load.

Trump Hotels Sets Its Sights on Middle America With New Brands

The hotel company bearing the president's name is moving into a relatively modest segment of the U.S. hospitality market, courtesy of a pair of new brands designed to be less luxurious than its current locations.

Apple Unveils Smart Speaker Called HomePod

Apple revealed a voice-activated speaker on Monday, thrusting itself into the rapidly escalating fight between the biggest names in technology to control the home through a tabletop device.

Online Terrorist Propaganda Still a Challenge for Tech Companies

Terrorists are still successfully using the internet to communicate and recruit followers, despite progress by big tech companies in cracking down on the activity in recent years.

Alibaba's Fight for Data

Alibaba's recent fight with a big delivery company shows how reliant it is on customer data.

Apple's Slim New iPad Pro Teases Mac-Rivaling Features

Apple Inc. unveiled a new iPad Pro with a 10.5-inch screen Monday, in its latest attempt to stoke sales of its flagging tablet category.

Adani Greenlights Construction of Controversial Australian Coal Mine

Indian conglomerate Adani Group has approved construction of one of the world's largest new coal mines, shaking off concerns about the multibillion-dollar mine's environmental impact and viability.

Perrigo CEO to Leave After 14 Months

Drugmaker Perrigo Co. announced late Monday that current CEO John Hendrickson is retiring.

