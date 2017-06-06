On Our Radar

Jobless Claims Expected to Dip -- Data Week Ahead

Features Dow Jones Newswires

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Wednesday 1500 Consumer Credit Apr +$15B (7) +$16.4B

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jun 3 240K (19) 248K

Friday 1000 Wholesale Inventories Apr -0.3% (11) +0.2%

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

