Health Care Shares Dip on ACA Confusion - Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies ticked down as concerns about the functioning of the health-care system remained. Anthem said it will pull out of the Affordable Care Act health-insurance exchange in Ohio next year, a move that likely will leave 20 counties in the state with no available ACA marketplace plans. Several insurers, most notably UnitedHealth Group, have stepped back from the insurance exchanges, but this was the first time Anthem -- whose BlueCross BlueShield banner is among the most prominent in exchanges in many states -- had followed suit. Contract-drug manufacturer Albany Molecular Research agreed to be acquired by leveraged buyout firms Carlyle Group and GTCR in a deal worth about $933.9 million.
rob.curran@dowjones.com
June 06, 2017 16:42 ET (20:42 GMT)