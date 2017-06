AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.LN) said Tuesday it has issued three tranches of bonds totaling $2 billion to refinance its existing debt as well as for general corporate purposes.

The biggest tranche is for $1 billion and is for a five-year note with a coupon of 2.375%, the bio-pharmaceutical company said.

June 06, 2017 02:27 ET (06:27 GMT)