U.S. Productivity Flat in First Quarter
U.S. worker productivity was flat in the first quarter, an upward revision from the previous estimate, but still another sign of sluggishness during the eight-year old expansion.
Stocks Drop, Oil Falls as Qatar Spat Threatens OPEC Deal
Global stocks edged lower, while oil prices were volatile and Qatari markets fell on geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The S&P 500 declined 0.1%.
U.S. Nonmanufacturing Activity Growth Slowed in May
Economic activity across the U.S. service sector decelerated in May but continued to expand at a solid pace.
British Police Identify London Attackers
Prime Minister Theresa May said police had identified all three perpetrators of the London Bridge terror attack, as Londoners started returning to the area where the attackers shattered a summery night of revelry in a deadly rampage.
Oil Resumes Slide on Supply Glut
Crude futures eased, erasing earlier gains that were spurred by a political rift in the Middle East, before investors refocused on the supply-glut.
WSJ's Daily Shot: For the First Time in a Decade, Americans Think It's a Better Time to Sell Than Buy a Home
Global Economy Week Ahead: China Exports and Inflation, ECB Meeting
This week, export and inflation data are due from China, the European Central Bank gathers in Estonia to decide monetary policy, and a pension-overhaul bill that aims to address budget woes hangs in the balance in Brazil.
More Chinese Companies Turn to Shadow Banking
Beijing's game of Whac-A-Mole against financial risks is sending some borrowers into darker corners. New loans from so-called trusts in the first four months of this year were nearly five times as much as a year earlier.
World Bank Forecasts Global Economic Growth to Hit Seven-Year High Next Year
A rebound in trade growth from postcrisis lows should help perk up the global economy next year to its fastest pace in nearly seven years, the World Bank said Sunday.
Qatar's Rift With Saudi Arabia Could Turn Up Heat on Oil and Gas Prices
Any political tension between major Middle Eastern energy-producing nations usually leads to a spike in global oil prices. But as the spat between Qatar and neighboring countries escalates, traders in the world's gas markets will be on high alert too.
June 05, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)