Global Shares Steady, Oil Rises on Qatar's Dispute With Neighbors

Global stocks were little changed as investors paused following a recent rally, but oil nudged higher and shares in Qatar fell sharply on rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

China May Caixin Services PMI 52.8 Vs 51.5 in April

Activity in China's service sector expanded at a faster pace in May, a private gauge showed Monday, indicating renewed momentum in the sector after a deceleration in the previous four months.

Global Economy Week Ahead: China Exports and Inflation, ECB Meeting

This week, export and inflation data are due from China, the European Central Bank gathers in Estonia to decide monetary policy, and a pension-overhaul bill that aims to address budget woes hangs in the balance in Brazil.

Global Oil Prices Rise Sharply on Rift Over Qatar

Crude futures rose as much as 1.6% in Asia after a political squabble in the Middle East escalated when Saudi Arabia and three other countries severed diplomatic ties with Qatar.

Qatar's Rift With Saudi Arabia Could Turn Up Heat on Oil and Gas Prices

Any political tension between major Middle Eastern energy-producing nations usually leads to a spike in global oil prices. But as the spat between Qatar and neighboring countries escalates, traders in the world's gas markets will be on high alert too.

South Korea's New Government Calls for $10 Billion Stimulus

South Korea's new liberal administration under President Moon Jae-in announced Monday a $10 billion supplement to its national budget to create more jobs and spur economic growth.

Chinese Banks Face Up to Funding Squeeze

Household deposits, long the foundation of China's economy, are now fleeing the country's banking system.

ECB's Path to Unwinding Easy Monetary Policies Proves Thorny

Three years ago, the European Central Bank became the first major monetary authority to cut a key interest rate below zero. Now, that decision is complicating life for policy makers in Frankfurt as they prepare to plot a route back to normality.

Other Times Unemployment Has Been This Low, It Didn't End Well

There have been only three fleeting periods in the past half-century when the U.S. unemployment rate was as low as it does today, but in hindsight each period was associated with boiling excesses that led to serious economic trouble.

As Seats Go Unfilled on Federal Panels, Businesses Face Uncertainty

A slow White House transition process added to the usual disruption triggered when power changes hands, and many commissions critical to business have empty seats.

