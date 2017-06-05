CSX Chief Says Health Isn't an Issue

CSX Corp. CEO Hunter Harrison reassured the railroad's shareholders that he is able to lead a turnaround despite an undisclosed medical condition that requires supplemental oxygen.

Pimco Threatens to Scuttle Novo Banco Sale

Pacific Investment Management Co., or Pimco, and other bondholders in troubled Portuguese lender Novo Banco are threatening to derail a sale of the bank to private equity group Lone Star Funds, saying they would rather buy it themselves.

Study Questions Value of Costly Cancer-Drug Combinations

A new study is stirring debate about whether the benefits of cancer drugs are worth their cost, particularly as drugmakers develop treatments that combine multiple pricey drugs.

GM Chief Faces Showdown Over Hedge-Fund Investor's Stock Push

General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra faces shareholders this week, under pressure from a hedge-fund investor and fresh scrutiny following the ouster of her counterpart at a crosstown rival.

Virtual Reality Finally Catches On-With Businesses

While consumer adoption has been slow, businesses are turning to virtual reality for training in industries from construction to medicine to sports. Executives say the technology can help teach employees more effectively, less expensively, and often more safely than traditional methods.

AmTrust Swaps Finance Chiefs

AmTrust Financial Services said it would replace chief financial officer Ronald Pipoly Jr. with Adam Karkowsky, another company insider.

'Pink Slime' Food-Libel Defamation Trial Set to Begin

Beef Products Inc. is suing ABC News, claiming the family-owned South Dakota meat processor was a victim of a journalistic hit job that hurt its revenues.

Buyout Firms Eye Gusher of Cash from Aramco IPO

At least 20% of the Saudi Aramco IPO proceeds are expected to be invested in private equity, part of the first significant international investing in the kingdom's history. But for those who manage to secure a slice of the bounty, it won't come for free.

As Seats Go Unfilled on Federal Panels, Businesses Face Uncertainty

A slow White House transition process added to the usual disruption triggered when power changes hands, and many commissions critical to business have empty seats.

More Chinese Companies Turn to Shadow Banking

Beijing's game of Whac-A-Mole against financial risks is sending some borrowers into darker corners. New loans from so-called trusts in the first four months of this year were nearly five times as much as a year earlier.

