Pimco Threatens to Scuttle Novo Banco Sale

Pacific Investment Management Co., or Pimco, and other bondholders in troubled Portuguese lender Novo Banco are threatening to derail a sale of the bank to private equity group Lone Star Funds, saying they would rather buy it themselves.

Shipping Firm Rickmers Files for Bankruptcy

Germany's third largest shipping firm, Rickmers Holding, filed for insolvency Friday, a sign Germany's long-simmering shipping crisis has reached the boiling point.

GM Chief Faces Showdown Over Hedge-Fund Investor's Stock Push

General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra faces shareholders this week, under pressure from a hedge-fund investor and fresh scrutiny following the ouster of her counterpart at a crosstown rival.

Toyota-Tesla Tie-Up Terminated

The Japanese car maker sold its stake in Tesla Motors some time last year, formally ending a partnership between the car makers.

Chinese Banks Face Up to Funding Squeeze

Household deposits, long the foundation of China's economy, are now fleeing the country's banking system.

Tech Firms Urged to Do More to Fight Extremists

Hours after the third terrorist attack in the U.K. in three months, British leaders escalated their criticism of Silicon Valley, calling for international regulations to hinder extremists who use cyberspace to spread their message and recruit supporters.

Tech Teams Rush to Catch Up as New Accounting Rule Looms

A major accounting rule change is stressing finance staff and creating headaches for technology departments at some of the world's largest businesses.

Barclays Buys Revamped Office Complex in North Jersey

A joint venture that revamped a bland New Jersey office campus into a modern complex with an amenity building, a bike-share service and walking trails has sold the property to Barclays PLC.

Owners of Two Connected Midtown South Buildings Refinance Property

The owners of two connected Midtown South Buildings have secured $430

What Does China's Tencent Want With Silicon Valley?

In its quest to expand its global reach, Tencent Holdings has quietly become China's top corporate investor in Silicon Valley, pouring money into everything from electric cars to moonshot ventures such as space tourism and asteroid mining.

June 05, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)