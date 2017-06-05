Alibaba's Fight for Data

Continue Reading Below

Alibaba's recent fight with a big delivery company shows how reliant it is on customer data.

Signet Says Operating Chief Resigns After Violating Company Policy

Signet Jewelers Ltd. said that its chief operations officer, who had been on the job just a few months, has resigned due to violations of company policy.

J.Crew Says Mickey Drexler to Step Aside as CEO

J.Crew Group Inc. said its longtime leader Mickey Drexler will step aside as chief executive and hand over those duties to an outsider, as the seller of preppy clothes struggles with a prolonged sales slump and hefty debt load.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Apple's Slim New iPad Pro Teases Mac-Rivaling Features

Apple Inc. unveiled a new iPad Pro with a 10.5-inch screen Monday, in its latest attempt to stoke sales of its flagging tablet category.

Apple Unveils Smart Speaker Called HomePod

Apple revealed a voice-activated speaker on Monday, thrusting itself into the rapidly escalating fight between the biggest names in technology to control the home through a tabletop device.

Perrigo CEO to Leave After 14 Months

Drugmaker Perrigo Co. announced late Monday that current CEO John Hendrickson is retiring.

Uber, Lyft Asked by San Francisco to Turn Over Driving Records

Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc. have been subpoenaed by San Francisco to turn over four years of records on driving practices, disability access and service.

Veterans Affairs to Adopt Medical-Records System Defense Department Uses

The head of the Department of Veterans Affairs said Monday the agency will scrap its current electronic records system and use the same system as the one now operating at the Department of Defense.

Merrill Pulls In Brokers Before Recruitment Pause

Just before a self-imposed recruiting pause set in, Merrill Lynch made at least three multibillion-dollar hires from its biggest rivals.

Goldman Wealth Adviser Breaks Away

David Darby, a Goldman Sachs financial adviser who oversaw $1 billion in assets, is launching his own firm, the bank's latest wealth-management departure.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 05, 2017 23:15 ET (03:15 GMT)