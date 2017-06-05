China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, June 5 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 609,592 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jun-17 12,240 12,240 12,225 12,235 12,275 -40 26 340
Jul-17 12,185 12,410 12,185 12,340 12,370 -30 8 118
Aug-17 12,215 12,470 12,215 12,265 12,380 -115 46 70
Sep-17 12,310 12,675 12,270 12,505 12,485 20 550,380 440,514
Oct-17 12,445 12,745 12,445 12,510 12,600 -90 112 122
Nov-17 12,205 12,785 12,205 12,620 12,555 65 638 2,610
Jan-18 14,435 14,775 14,390 14,610 14,610 0 58,040 56,804
Mar-18 14,710 14,855 14,600 14,735 14,840 -105 20 96
Apr-18 - - - 14,850 14,850 0 0 40
May-18 14,705 15,010 14,695 14,855 14,870 -15 322 800
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 05, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)