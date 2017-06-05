On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Monday, June 5 2017

Continue Reading Below

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 609,592 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jun-17 12,240 12,240 12,225 12,235 12,275 -40 26 340

Continue Reading Below

Jul-17 12,185 12,410 12,185 12,340 12,370 -30 8 118

Aug-17 12,215 12,470 12,215 12,265 12,380 -115 46 70

Sep-17 12,310 12,675 12,270 12,505 12,485 20 550,380 440,514

Oct-17 12,445 12,745 12,445 12,510 12,600 -90 112 122

Nov-17 12,205 12,785 12,205 12,620 12,555 65 638 2,610

Jan-18 14,435 14,775 14,390 14,610 14,610 0 58,040 56,804

Mar-18 14,710 14,855 14,600 14,735 14,840 -105 20 96

Apr-18 - - - 14,850 14,850 0 0 40

May-18 14,705 15,010 14,695 14,855 14,870 -15 322 800

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 05, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)