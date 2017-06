AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.LN) said Monday that the phase 3 trial of treatment drug Lynparza has met its primary endpoint.

Continue Reading Below

The pharmaceutical company said the trial showed a statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful improvement in progression-free survival for patients treated with Lynparza tablets, compared to chemotherapy.

Write to Tapan Panchal at tapan.panchal@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 05, 2017 02:32 ET (06:32 GMT)