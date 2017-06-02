Small Decline Seen in ISM Non-Manufacturing Index -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Continue Reading Below
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Monday 0830 Productivity (Revised) Q1 +0.0% (10) -0.6%*
0830 Unit Labor Costs (Revised) Q1 +2.4% (10) +3.0%*
0945 Markit Services PMI May N/A 54.0**
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI May 57.0 (11) 57.5
1000 Factory Orders Apr -0.2% (6) +0.2%
Tuesday 1000 Job Openings Apr N/A 5.7M
& Labor Turnover
Wednesday 1500 Consumer Credit Apr N/A +$16.4B
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jun 3 240K (8) 248K
Friday 1000 Wholesale Inventories Apr +0.0% (6) +0.2%
*Q1 Preliminary Reading
**May Flash Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 02, 2017 14:28 ET (18:28 GMT)