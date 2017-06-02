On Our Radar

Small Decline Seen in ISM Non-Manufacturing Index -- Data Week Ahead

Features Dow Jones Newswires

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Monday 0830 Productivity (Revised) Q1 +0.0% (10) -0.6%*

0830 Unit Labor Costs (Revised) Q1 +2.4% (10) +3.0%*

0945 Markit Services PMI May N/A 54.0**

1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI May 57.0 (11) 57.5

1000 Factory Orders Apr -0.2% (6) +0.2%

Tuesday 1000 Job Openings Apr N/A 5.7M

& Labor Turnover

Wednesday 1500 Consumer Credit Apr N/A +$16.4B

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jun 3 240K (8) 248K

Friday 1000 Wholesale Inventories Apr +0.0% (6) +0.2%

*Q1 Preliminary Reading

**May Flash Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

