Jobless Rate Hits Lowest in 16 Years; Hiring Slows

The unemployment rate fell to 4.3%, the lowest level in 16 years, even as the pace of hiring slowed in May. The data suggest employers are starting to add to payrolls more slowly in a tight labor market.

U.S. Trade Gap Widened 5% in April

The U.S. trade deficit widened in April as Americans stepped up purchases of foreign goods such as cellphones and equipment.

Stocks Pare Gains as Jobs Report Disappoints

Stocks pared gains after the May jobs report showed the pace of U.S. hiring slowed, though major indexes in the U.S., Europe and Asia are still poised to notch fresh records.

Global Beef Prices Rise as India's Supply Under Threat

India's move to ban the slaughter of its cattle has sent global beef prices higher in recent days, amid concerns of reduced supply from the world's biggest exporter of the meat by volume.

Oil Falls to Three-Week Low on Rising U.S. Output

Oil prices extended losses to hit a three-week low, after rising U.S. production and President Trump's withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord overrode the fall in crude inventories there.

Greece's Economy Bounced Back in First Quarter

Greece's economy returned to growth in the first quarter of the year, according to the Greek statistics service which on Friday revised its initial estimates.

Oil Price Forecasts Lowered on Crude Glut Worries Despite OPEC-Led Cuts

Oil analysts cut their price forecasts for the first time in eight months amid doubts that a deal by major producers to limit output will be enough to clear the global glut of crude.

Angela Merkel Slams Donald Trump's Decision to Quit Paris Accord

German Chancellor Angela Merkel sharply criticized President Donald Trump for his decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accord, calling the deal to limit greenhouse gas emission vital to protect the planet.

WSJ's Daily Shot: U. S. Carbon Emissions Set to Slow Despite the Paris Accord Exit

Trump Leaves Paris Deal Despite Allies' Opposition

President Donald Trump said he will withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accord in an effort to boost the nation's industry and independence, making a dramatic shift in policy despite intense lobbying from business leaders and close allies.

June 02, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)