Japan Stock Index Buzzes Past 20000

Japan's benchmark index zoomed above 20000 points for the first time in 18 months and indexes in South Korea and Taiwan were on target for multiyear closing highs following another record close on Wall Street overnight.

China Steps Up Support for Its Currency

Investors say Beijing is seeking to build confidence in its economy amid concerns about a debt buildup and a crackdown on loose lending.

Trump Leaves Paris Deal Despite Allies' Opposition

President Donald Trump said he will withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accord in an effort to boost the nation's industry and independence, making a dramatic shift in policy despite intense lobbying from business leaders and close allies.

SEC Wades Into 'Fiduciary Rule' Debate

The SEC said Thursday that it would wade into the politically charged debate over the duties brokers owe their customers when they recommend investments.

5 Things to Watch in the May Jobs Report

The May jobs report is expected to show solid hiring, but will wage growth remain a mystery?

Fed Stress-Test Results Coming June 22, 28

The Federal Reserve said it plans to release the results of its big-bank stress tests June 22 and June 28, and a senior official said the central bank would provide banks with more information about the annual exercise as well as change its approach to supervising banks' boards of directors.

Dakota Access Pipeline Starts Shipping Oil

The Dakota Access Pipeline started shipping oil Thursday, a milestone in the project after a protracted legal battle and temporary halt in construction.

Canada Promises Aid for Lumber Industry Hit With U.S. Tariffs

Canada said Thursday it would make 867 million Canadian dollars ($641 million) available to help mitigate the impact on workers and companies from U.S. tariffs recently imposed on Canadian softwood lumber.

Bank of Mexico Officials Weigh End of Rate-Raising Cycle

Some Bank of Mexico policy makers felt their cycle of interest-rate increases could be nearing an end when they agreed in May to raise rates a sixth consecutive time, minutes to the meeting showed Thursday.

Singapore Investor Piles Into Student Housing in $1.6 Billion Deal

A Singapore-based investor has purchased a portfolio of 18 North American student housing complexes and four rental apartment properties from a U.S. private-equity firm in three deals valuing the properties at about $1.6 billion, according to the companies.

