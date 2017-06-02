Goldman's Venezuela Bond Trade Wasn't Reviewed by Top Executives

Continue Reading Below

Goldman Sachs's purchase of deeply discounted Venezuelan bonds wasn't reviewed by top executives, and the subsequent uproar over that trade caught the firm's officials off guard.

Futures Trader Banned After Pleading Guilty to 'Spoofing'

A former futures trader at a global bank was permanently barred from the industry after admitting he conspired to manipulate the price of gold and silver futures contracts.

Mortgage Trustees Accept Lehman's $2.4 Billion Bankruptcy Offer

Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. has won more support for a proposal to pay at least $1 billion to investors holding soured mortgage debt, deepening a divide with hedge funds opposing the bankruptcy deal.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

KKR Closes $9.3 Billion Asia Private-Equity Fund

KKR & Co. closed a $9.3 billion fund dedicated to private-equity investments across Asia Pacific, the largest such fund in the region, the U.S. private-equity giant said Friday.

China's Sovereign-Wealth Fund to Buy European Warehouse Company From Blackstone

China's sovereign-wealth fund is buying a European warehouse company from Blackstone Group for $13.81 billion, a sign of the industrial real-estate sector's strength driven by online shopping.

Citigroup Adds Quant Trader Thomas Chippas to Boost Equities Business

Citigroup has tapped a quantitative trading veteran to help the bank vault into that hot category, as part of a broader build-up of its equities unit.

Citadel Securities Hires Barclays's Electronic Equities Chief

Barclays PLC. 's head of electronic equities trading is leaving to take one of the top jobs at electronic market-making firm Citadel Securities. Joseph Mecane will be Citadel's head of execution services.

Fed Looks More to Jobs Than Inflation in Weighing Rate Rise

The economy has been sending conflicting signals on two items that matter most to the Fed: inflation and unemployment. For now, officials are putting more emphasis on sturdy hiring, which they believe should eventually push inflation higher.

Fed Stress-Test Results Coming June 22, 28

The Federal Reserve said it plans to release the results of its big-bank stress tests June 22 and June 28, and a senior official said the central bank would provide banks with more information about the annual exercise as well as change its approach to supervising banks' boards of directors.

UBS to Temporarily Adjust Broker Pay

UBS is temporarily revamping how it pays its U.S. brokers to comply with new retirement rules taking effect next week, a stopgap that minimizes the impact on clients as a review of the regulation plays out

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2017 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)