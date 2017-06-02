U.S. Oil Prices Climb on Stockpile Drain

U.S. oil prices rebounded slightly Thursday after another drop in U.S. crude stocks, though most of the gains got erased in a late-day selloff.

Dakota Access Pipeline Starts Shipping Oil

The Dakota Access Pipeline started shipping oil Thursday, a milestone in the project after a protracted legal battle and temporary halt in construction.

Russia, Saudi Explore Expanding Oil Alliance

Russia and Saudi Arabia are taking steps to deepen their economic and political ties, after an alliance between the world's two biggest oil exporters cemented a deal last week to keep withholding output and boost crude prices

Trump Quits Climate Deal He Says Is Unfair to U.S.

President Donald Trump said he decided to withdraw the U.S. from the "draconian" Paris climate accord, but he said he will begin negotiations to either re-enter the agreement or craft a new deal that he judges fair to the U.S. and its workers.

U.S. Oil Supplies Fall as Refinery Runs Surge

Government data showed that U.S. crude-oil inventories fell by 6.4 million barrels, much more than expected, as refinery activity surprisingly sped up. Gasoline stockpiles decreased by 2.9 million barrels.

Petrobras CEO Says He Has No Plans to Step Down

The chief executive of Brazilian state oil company Petróleo Brasileiro said Thursday he plans to stay at the company until his term ends in 2019 regardless of whether embattled President Michel Temer is forced to leave office.

Exxon Shareholders Pressure Company on Climate Risks

Exxon Mobil shareholders delivered a major rebuke to the oil giant, calling for the company to share more information about how climate change and regulations could impact its operations.

Tribunal Rejects Gazprom's $34.5 Billion Claim in Ukraine Gas Dispute

Ukrainian state gas company Naftogaz said Wednesday that an arbitration tribunal had dismissed a $34.5 billion claim from Russian state gas giant PAO Gazprom over the terms of a disputed gas contract, marking a victory for Kiev in its efforts to reduce Russia's economic sway.

Beverly Hills Loses Bid to Keep Venoco on Drill Site

The city of Beverly Hills lost a bid to force failing energy producer Venoco LLC to decommission an oil and gas drilling facility it has operated for decades on the campus of the Beverly Hills High School.

EU Approves GE's Acquisition of Baker Hughes

General Electric secured unconditional approval from the European Union to combine its oil and gas business with Baker Hughes.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2017 00:15 ET (04:15 GMT)