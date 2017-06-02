New York Attorney General Alleges Exxon Misled Investors on Climate

New York's attorney general alleged in court papers Friday that Exxon Mobil may have misled investors about how it accounts for the impact of climate change on its operations by using internal estimates that differed from its public statements.

Head of Venezuelan State Oil Company PDVSA to Leave Firm

The head of state-run Petróleos de Venezuela SA, Eulogio Del Pino, is leaving the company to run for a special assembly charged with redrafting the country's constitution, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Goldman's Venezuela Bond Trade Wasn't Reviewed by Top Executives

Goldman Sachs's purchase of deeply discounted Venezuelan bonds wasn't reviewed by top executives, and the subsequent uproar over that trade caught the firm's officials off guard.

Judge Revives Potential Class-Action Suit Against Whole Foods

A federal appeals court revived a potential class-action lawsuit against Whole Foods Market Inc. (WFM) over allegations that the natural grocer routinely overcharged New York City customers, a blow to the gourmet grocer as it fights to lure back customers following a difficult period.

Canada's Stelco Seeks U.S. Bankruptcy Court Protection

U.S. Steel Canada, known as Stelco, has asked a New York judge to formally recognize its Canadian restructuring efforts, a condition of the company's plan to finalize a bankruptcy takeover by Bedrock Industries.

Icahn's Automotive Business to Buy Car-Service Chain

Carl Icahn agreed to buy another car-services chain, expanding the reach of his automotive service network as consumers increasingly turn to professionals to repair their cars.

Buffalo Wild Wings CEO to Exit as Activist Wins Shake Up Bid

An activist hedge fund won a fight to shake up Buffalo Wild Wings Friday, as shareholders voted in the fund's founder and two of its nominees and Chief Executive Sally Smith announced she would retire by the end of the year.

Sunrun Opens Probe into Alleged Manipulation of Sales Data

Executives at solar energy giant Sunrun Inc. have asked the company's board of directors to independently review claims by former employees that they were manipulating sales data around the time of Sunrun's initial public offering.

China's Sovereign-Wealth Fund to Buy European Warehouse Company From Blackstone

China's sovereign-wealth fund is buying a European warehouse company from Blackstone Group for $13.81 billion, a sign of the industrial real-estate sector's strength driven by online shopping.

With U.S. Firms Freed of Paris Accord, Rivals Fear Uneven Field

For European corporate chiefs, the big question regarding the U.S. pullout from the Paris climate accord is will it give American rivals a competitive advantage.

