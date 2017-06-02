New York Attorney General Alleges Exxon Misled Investors on Climate

New York's attorney general alleged in court papers Friday that Exxon Mobil may have misled investors about how it accounts for the impact of climate change on its operations by using internal estimates that differed from its public statements.

Goldman's Venezuela Bond Trade Wasn't Reviewed by Top Executives

Goldman Sachs's purchase of deeply discounted Venezuelan bonds wasn't reviewed by top executives, and the subsequent uproar over that trade caught the firm's officials off guard.

Judge Revives Potential Class-Action Suit Against Whole Foods

A federal appeals court revived a potential class-action lawsuit against Whole Foods Market Inc. (WFM) over allegations that the natural grocer routinely overcharged New York City customers, a blow to the gourmet grocer as it fights to lure back customers following a difficult period.

Icahn's Automotive Business to Buy Car-Service Chain

Carl Icahn agreed to buy another car-services chain, expanding the reach of his automotive service network as consumers increasingly turn to professionals to repair their cars.

Buffalo Wild Wings CEO to Exit as Activist Wins Shake Up Bid

An activist hedge fund won a fight to shake up Buffalo Wild Wings Friday, as shareholders voted in the fund's founder and two of its nominees and Chief Executive Sally Smith announced she would retire by the end of the year.

China's Sovereign-Wealth Fund to Buy European Warehouse Company From Blackstone

China's sovereign-wealth fund is buying a European warehouse company from Blackstone Group for $13.81 billion, a sign of the industrial real-estate sector's strength driven by online shopping.

With U.S. Firms Freed of Paris Accord, Rivals Fear Uneven Field

For European corporate chiefs, the big question regarding the U.S. pullout from the Paris climate accord is will it give American rivals a competitive advantage.

Citigroup Adds Quant Trader Thomas Chippas to Boost Equities Business

Citigroup has tapped a quantitative trading veteran to help the bank vault into that hot category, as part of a broader build-up of its equities unit.

Mortgage Trustees Accept Lehman's $2.4 Billion Bankruptcy Offer

Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. has won more support for a proposal to pay at least $1 billion to investors holding soured mortgage debt, deepening a divide with hedge funds opposing the bankruptcy deal.

Citadel Securities Hires Barclays's Electronic Equities Chief

Barclays PLC. 's head of electronic equities trading is leaving to take one of the top jobs at electronic market-making firm Citadel Securities. Joseph Mecane will be Citadel's head of execution services.

