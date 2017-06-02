New York AG Alleges Exxon Misled Investors on Climate

New York's attorney general alleged in court papers Friday that Exxon Mobil may have misled investors about how it accounts for the impact of climate change on its operations by using internal estimates that differed from its public statements.

Oil Company Chiefs See Little Impact From U.S. Quitting Paris Accord

Top officials and executives from major oil-producing countries and leading companies said that U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord was unlikely to have a major effect on efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

KKR Closes $9.3 Billion Asia Private-Equity Fund

KKR & Co. closed a $9.3 billion fund dedicated to private-equity investments across Asia Pacific, the largest such fund in the region, the U.S. private-equity giant said Friday.

Anbang, After a Whirlwind of Western Deals, Has Been Benched by China

The insurer was part of a global advance by Chinese companies that seemed unstoppable a year ago. Now, the country's clampdown on risk has forced the firm to behave like an ordinary insurer.

Google Will Help Publishers Prepare for a Chrome Ad Blocker Coming Next Year

Google has told publishers it will give them at least six months to prepare for a new ad-blocking tool the company is planning to introduce in its Chrome web browser next year, according to people familiar with the company's plans.

Sony Launches First Title From New Smartphone-Game Unit

Sony is releasing "Everybody's Golf," the first title from a new unit focusing on smartphone games that is initially targeting Japan, where its PlayStation 4 has lagged behind.

Musk Cuts White House Ties After Trump Exits Climate Accord

The chief executive of Tesla Inc. said he would step down from his roles working with White House advisory groups, shortly after President Trump said the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris climate accord.

Regulator Bars Ex-Morgan Stanley Broker

Wall Street's self-regulatory body has barred a former broker at Morgan Stanley from the industry over claims that he concealed $190 million in Venezuelan bond trades.

OneWeb Deal for Intelsat Collapsed Over Big Bondholder Haircut

Intelsat SA's deal to entice bondholders to support a combination with OneWeb Ltd. fell apart largely over the refusal of one group of bondholders to take a steep markdown on hundreds of millions of dollars on the face value of their bonds.

FCC to Vote on OneWeb's Satellite Internet Delivery to Remote Areas

Federal regulators plan to vote in June on a startup company's ambitious plans to use low-Earth-orbit satellites to provide broadband service to hard-to-serve rural areas.

