UBS to Temporarily Adjust Broker Pay

Continue Reading Below

UBS is temporarily revamping how it pays its U.S. brokers to comply with new retirement rules taking effect next week, a stopgap that minimizes the impact on clients as a review of the regulation plays out

Linde, Praxair Boards Approve Merger

Germany's Linde and its U.S. peer Praxair voted to approve a deal that would create the world's largest industrial-gas maker, with a combined market value of $66.6 billion.

Google Will Help Publishers Prepare for a Chrome Ad Blocker Coming Next Year

Google has told publishers it will give them at least six months to prepare for a new ad-blocking tool the company is planning to introduce in its Chrome web browser next year, according to people familiar with the company's plans.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

KKR Closes $9.3 Billion Asia Private-Equity Fund

KKR & Co. closed a $9.3 billion fund dedicated to private-equity investments across Asia Pacific, the largest such fund in the region, the U.S. private-equity giant said Friday.

Sony Launches First Title From New Smartphone-Game Unit

Sony is releasing "Everybody's Golf," the first title from a new unit focusing on smartphone games that is initially targeting Japan, where its PlayStation 4 has lagged behind.

Musk Cuts White House Ties After Trump Exits Climate Accord

The chief executive of Tesla Inc. said he would step down from his roles working with White House advisory groups, shortly after President Trump said the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris climate accord.

Regulator Bars Ex-Morgan Stanley Broker

Wall Street's self-regulatory body has barred a former broker at Morgan Stanley from the industry over claims that he concealed $190 million in Venezuelan bond trades.

OneWeb Deal for Intelsat Collapsed Over Big Bondholder Haircut

Intelsat SA's deal to entice bondholders to support a combination with OneWeb Ltd. fell apart largely over the refusal of one group of bondholders to take a steep markdown on hundreds of millions of dollars on the face value of their bonds.

FCC to Vote on OneWeb's Satellite Internet Delivery to Remote Areas

Federal regulators plan to vote in June on a startup company's ambitious plans to use low-Earth-orbit satellites to provide broadband service to hard-to-serve rural areas.

Blue Apron Files for IPO

Blue Apron Holdings Inc., a startup that offers cook-at-home meal delivery services, has filed preliminary documents for an initial public offering.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)