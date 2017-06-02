Jardine Strategic's Unit Buys Major Stake in Greatview Aseptic Packaging

A unit of Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd. (J37.SG) has bought a 22.2% stake in Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co. (0468.HK) for around 1.5 billion Hong Kong dollars ($192.5 million).

The Hong Kong-listed packaging company, which has a market capitalization of around HK$6.8 billion, said after markets closed Friday that the London- and Singapore-listed holding company with investments in sectors ranging from properties, hotels and retail has bought 296.2 million shares of Greatview Aseptic at an average price of HK$5.00 each.

