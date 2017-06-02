On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, June 2 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 536,642 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jun-17 12,300 12,300 12,235 12,275 12,150 125 32 316

Jul-17 12,390 12,390 12,350 12,370 12,325 45 4 118

Aug-17 12,400 12,410 12,355 12,380 12,410 -30 62 72

Sep-17 12,500 12,595 12,350 12,485 12,485 0 490,404 432,432

Oct-17 12,630 12,665 12,465 12,600 12,570 30 192 136

Nov-17 12,645 12,690 12,490 12,555 12,605 -50 450 2,454

Jan-18 14,670 14,760 14,465 14,610 14,620 -10 45,270 54,056

Mar-18 14,940 14,940 14,770 14,840 14,865 -25 8 100

Apr-18 14,885 14,885 14,815 14,850 14,845 5 4 40

May-18 14,945 15,020 14,745 14,870 14,890 -20 216 728

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

