China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, June 2 2017
Continue Reading Below
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 536,642 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jun-17 12,300 12,300 12,235 12,275 12,150 125 32 316
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Jul-17 12,390 12,390 12,350 12,370 12,325 45 4 118
Aug-17 12,400 12,410 12,355 12,380 12,410 -30 62 72
Sep-17 12,500 12,595 12,350 12,485 12,485 0 490,404 432,432
Oct-17 12,630 12,665 12,465 12,600 12,570 30 192 136
Nov-17 12,645 12,690 12,490 12,555 12,605 -50 450 2,454
Jan-18 14,670 14,760 14,465 14,610 14,620 -10 45,270 54,056
Mar-18 14,940 14,940 14,770 14,840 14,865 -25 8 100
Apr-18 14,885 14,885 14,815 14,850 14,845 5 4 40
May-18 14,945 15,020 14,745 14,870 14,890 -20 216 728
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 02, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)