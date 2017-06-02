Alexion stock rises 1.4% after naming new executives -- MarketWatch

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) shares rose 1.4% to $101.57 in morning trade Friday, after the company announced several new executives will start June 5. The news follows a at the biopharmaceutical company in late May, in which Alexion announced the departures of its chief commercial officer, chief financial officer -- who started at the company in December -- and two executive vice presidents. The company has faced a scandal over sales practices for its expensive blood disorder medication Soliris. Alexion named John Orloff, who previously served as executive vice president at Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN), as its head of research and development, and named Anne-Marie Law, who previously served as chief human resources officer at Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H), as the new chief human resources officer. Alexion also named Indrani Lall Franchini, previously chief compliance officer at Hess Corporation (HES), as its new chief compliance officer. Alexion shares have dropped 23.5% over the last three months, compared with with a 2% rise in the S&P 500 .

