What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Five drugmakers were sued by Ohio, which alleged they fueled an opioid crisis by misrepresenting their painkillers' addictive risks.

Continue Reading Below

Uber said its head of finance is leaving as the ride-hailing company reported continued big losses despite increasing revenue.

JBS's holding company agreed to pay $3.2 billion in exchange for leniency in corruption investigations by Brazilian prosecutors.

Emerging markets are the calmest they have been in nearly three years, helping to draw a surge of funds and boosting returns.

Economic growth slowed across parts of the U.S. in recent weeks, according to the Fed's latest beige book.

Exxon shareholders called for the firm to share more information about how climate change and regulations could affect operations.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Executives at J.P. Morgan and BofA signaled that second-quarter trading is weakening, bringing a halt to a string of strong quarters.

U.S. stocks fell, with the Dow losing 20.82 points to 21008.65. But indexes posted gains for the month, aided by a tech rally.

Boeing sealed a deal for Italy's export credit agency to provide an initial $1.25 billion a year in guarantees for jet sales.

China's new cybersecurity law is going into force amid confusion among some foreign tech companies about how it will affect them.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)