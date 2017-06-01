Nikkei Indonesia PMI at 50.6 in May Vs 50.6 in April

The Nikkei Indonesia Manufacturing PMI dropped to 50.6 in May from April's 10-month high of 51.2, indicating a loss of growth momentum in the country's manufacturing sector.

Continue Reading Below

A reading above the 50 mark, however, means the sector continued to expand.

New orders rose at slower rate than in April, hampering production growth and preventing companies from taking on more employees, according to IHS Markit, which conducts the survey.

"Although, the Indonesian manufacturing economy hit a softer patch in May, some survey indices indicate that the slowdown is likely to be temporary," said IHS Markit economist Pollyanna De Lima.

Write to I Made Sentana at i-made.sentana@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

June 01, 2017 21:04 ET (01:04 GMT)