ADP Reports 253,000 Rise in Private Payrolls in May

Hiring at private U.S. employers increased last month at the fastest pace since 2014, another sign the nation's labor market remains strong.

U.S. Stocks Rise as Oil Prices Stabilize

U.S. stocks started the month a touch higher as oil prices stabilized after two sessions of declines. The S&P 500 rose 0.4%.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose to 248,000 Last Week

The number of Americans applying for new unemployment benefits jumped last week but remained at a low level consistent with the health of the U.S. labor market.

China's Yuan Makes Biggest Leap in Five Months

China's central bank guided the yuan to its biggest one-day jump in roughly five months, the latest sign that authorities are seeking to bolster the yuan in the wake of last week's sovereign-debt downgrade.

Quietest Month Since 2006 Brings Back Volatility Trade

U.S. stock volatility in May was close to the quietest on record, invigorating investors to plow ahead with one of their favorite trades.

U.S. Manufacturing Index Held Steady in May

U.S. factory activity held fairly steady and hiring picked up in May, a sign of continued growth for manufacturers amid economic gains at home and abroad.

U.S. Construction Spending Fell 1.4% in April

Total U.S. construction spending decreased 1.4% from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.219 trillion in April, the Commerce Department said. Economists surveyed had expected a 0.5% increase in April.

Buy the Bank Trading Dip

J.P. Morgan Chase and Bank of America may see a slight decline in second-quarter trading revenue, but investors shouldn't panic.

U.S. Oil Supplies Fall as Refinery Runs Surge

Government data showed that U.S. crude-oil inventories fell by 6.4 million barrels, much more than expected, as refinery activity surprisingly sped up. Gasoline stockpiles decreased by 2.9 million barrels.

Fed's Powell Flags More Rate Rises in Optimistic Take on Economy

Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell said the "healthy state" of the U.S. economy argues for continued short-term rate increases and sets the stage for the central bank to start reducing the size of its cash and bond holdings.

June 01, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)