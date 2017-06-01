Fed's Powell Says Data Suggest Rate Rises Should Continue

Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell said the "healthy state" of the U.S. economy argues for continued short-term rate increases and sets the stage for the central bank to start reducing the size of its cash and bond holdings.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose to 248,000 Last Week

The number of Americans applying for new unemployment benefits jumped last week but remained at a low level consistent with the health of the U.S. labor market.

U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Higher

U.S. stocks are poised to start the month a touch higher while European stocks were on track to break a five-session losing streak as investors largely brushed off a downbeat reading on the Chinese economy.

Brazil GDP Rises in First Quarter After Two-Year Recession

Brazil's economy finally emerged during the first quarter from its worst recession on record, as record harvests and growing exports outweighed shrinking consumer spending and business investment.

Yuan Rally Doesn't Have Far to Run

Chinese capital outflows have quietly gained steam again in recent weeks and a more hawkish-than-expected Fed could add fuel to the fire. China's central bank is taking pre-emptive action.

Oil Prices Climb Before U.S. Stockpile Data

Oil prices regained some ground in anticipation of further falls in U.S. crude stocks, which may signal that production cuts are affecting hefty global inventories.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Markets Are Ignoring the Looming U.S. Debt Ceiling Showdown

BOE Staff Threaten Strike Action on 'Derisory' Pay Deal

The Bank of England faces possible strike action by some staff in a protest at what their union called a "derisory pay settlement."

Pimco: Time for Lower Risk (and Lower Returns)

Pacific Investment Management has dialed down the risk in its portfolios in recent months as rallying financial markets have reduced returns on assets with more unpredictable profiles, according to a senior investor at the giant fund.

Fed's John Williams Shrugs Off Soft U.S. Inflation

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams on Thursday played down anxiety over softness in the U.S. inflation rate, expressing confidence in an improving U.S. economy that he reiterated warrants "three or four rate increases" this year.

