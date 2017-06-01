Stock Markets Diverge as Japan Rallies, China Slumps

Global equity markets struggled to find direction as a new month began, though Japan outperformed despite a lack of action with the yen.

Fed's John Williams Shrugs Off Soft U.S. Inflation

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams on Thursday played down anxiety over softness in the U.S. inflation rate, expressing confidence in an improving U.S. economy that he reiterated warrants "three or four rate increases" this year.

Returns Soar as Emerging Markets Turn Less Volatile

Emerging markets are the calmest they have been in nearly three years, helping to draw a surge of funds from abroad and boosting returns in a sector that many investors once viewed as notoriously turbulent.

China's Daily Yuan Fix Makes Biggest Leap in Five Months

China's central bank guided the yuan to its biggest one-day jump in roughly five months, the latest sign that authorities are seeking to bolster the yuan in the wake of last week's sovereign-debt downgrade.

BOJ Board Member Defends Easing Program, Dismisses Fears of Yield Rate Surge

Bank of Japan policy board member Yutaka Harada on Thursday defended the bank's monetary easing program, dismissing concerns that it would eventually hurt its financial health and credibility of the Japanese currency.

China's Caixin PMI Contracts for First Time in Nearly a Year

China's nationwide factory activity contracted in May for the first time in nearly a year, according to a private gauge that gave a weaker reading for the manufacturing sector than official data.

South Korea's CPI Rises 2.0% on Year in May

South Korea's headline consumer-price index rose 2.0% from a year earlier in May, with inflation picking up slightly faster than expected after easing in the previous month.

Fed's Beige Book Reports Slower Growth, Less Optimism in Some Regions

Economic growth slowed across parts of the U.S. in recent weeks, and some firms have become a bit less optimistic about the future, according to a new report from the Federal Reserve.

Brazil's Central Bank Continues Rate Cuts Amid Political Uncertainty

Brazil's central bank continued its cycle of rate cuts as a political crisis threatens to cripple a budding economic recovery, as it lowered its benchmark interest rate a percentage point to 10.25%.

Weidmann Says ECB Should Discuss When to Start Cutting Back Stimulus

The European Central Bank should start discussing when to reduce its monetary stimulus given the eruozone's improved economic outlook, German central-bank President Jens Weidmann said Wednesday.

