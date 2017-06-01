Nomura Bought Controversial Venezuelan Bonds at Steep Discount

Nomura Securities bought about $100 million worth of Venezuelan government bonds last week as part of the same transaction that has landed Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in the thick of a political controversy.

J.P. Morgan, Bank of America Signal Weaker Trading Results

Executives at the two biggest U.S. banks signaled second-quarter trading is weakening, bringing to a halt a string of strong quarters that have boosted bank results.

Barclays Heads Out of Africa

Barclays PLC said Wednesday it will sell a large of chunk of its African unit after regulators signed-off on the long awaited deal.

Mobile Wallet Paytm Hits Pay Dirt Amid India's Cash Crackdown

The mobile-payments app Paytm has become India's second-most-valuable startup as the country's crackdown on cash over the past year has left citizens and merchants searching for cashless payment alternatives.

ECB, Athens Clash Over Including Greek Debt in Eurozone QE

Greece's finance minister Euclid Tsakalatos clashed with a top European Central Bank official on Wednesday over the nation's potential inclusion in the ECB's massive bond-purchase program

ECB Urged to Prepare to Reduce Monetary Stimulus

The European Central Bank should start preparing to reduce its massive monetary stimulus as the eurozone economy picks up speed, the bank's two top-ranking German officials said.

BNY Forms Government Securities Unit

Bank of New York said it has formed a new unit to support its growing role in settling trades in the nearly $14 trillion Treasury market.

Big Pension Funds Oppose Election of Six Mylan Directors

A group of institutional investors unhappy over high executive pay at Mylan NV are taking aim at six board members at the EpiPen maker.

Wells Fargo Reinstates Three Executives at Chicago Wealth Branch

Wells Fargo is reinstating three senior executives in Chicago who were suspended amid allegations they inappropriately steered business toward certain individuals in its private-banking unit, after an internal investigation found no disciplinary action was warranted.

Federal Reserve Fines Deutsche Bank $41 Million

The Federal Reserve fined Deutsche Bank AG $41 million for "unsafe and unsound" anti-money-laundering practices on Tuesday, the latest in a series of fines for the lender.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2017 00:15 ET (04:15 GMT)