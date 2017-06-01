Materials Up After ADP Data -- Materials Roundup

Shares of mining companies and other commodities producers rose after a strong private-sector jobs survey stoked hopes of growing demand for industrial commodities in the U.S.

U.S. employers added 253,000 workers to their ranks in May, according to payroll processor ADP and forecasting firm Moody's Analytics, the highest monthly tally since 2014. The Trump administration announced the U.S. would be pulling out of the Paris climate accord in what could be a positive for coal producers.

Akzo Nobel shares were more or less flat and shares of rival paint maker PPG rose after the latter dropped its $27.6 billion for its Dutch rival.

Linde AG's board voted to approve a merger with U.S. peer Praxair that would create the world's largest industrial-gas maker with a combined market value of $66.6 billion.

-By Rob Curran

June 01, 2017 16:20 ET (20:20 GMT)