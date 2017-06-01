Hong Kong Exchanges Names Lee Kwok Keung, Tai Chi Kin Joint Chief Operating Officers

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. (0388.HK) appointed Lee Kwok Keung and Tai Chi Kin as joint chief operating officers with immediate effect.

The Hong Kong exchange operator said Thursday the latest appointments come after former Chief Operating Officer Trevor Spanner was named chief information officer and head of information technology and platform development.

Mr. Lee, 58, will keep his current role of head of markets while Mr. Tai, 55, also keeps his current role as head of clearing.

