WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for May 31

AT LEAST 80 KILLED IN BLAST NEAR FOREIGN EMBASSIES IN KABUL

A bomb exploded near heavily guarded embassies and military bases in the Afghan capital, killing at least 80 people and wounding more than 300 others, many as they headed to work on foot or in buses.

GERMAN BUSINESSES FEAR FALLOUT FROM TRUMP-MERKEL DISCORD

A political war of words between Berlin and Washington is causing growing alarm among German executives who fear it could be bad for business.

TRUMP LEANS TOWARD UNWINDING CLIMATE COMMITMENT

President Donald Trump is leaning toward unwinding a commitment to emissions cuts the U.S. made under the 2015 Paris climate accord, but he has yet to make a final decision.

AS TURKEY ROUNDS UP FOES OF ERDOGAN, AN NBA STAR DODGES

Turkey is expanding efforts abroad to capture opponents abroad by canceling their passports, Turkish officials said, describing a strategy that nearly netted NBA player Enes Kanter.

PRIEST APPEALS TO PHILIPPINES PRESIDENT IN VIDEO

A Catholic priest who said he was captured by militants pleaded for his life and that of 200 other hostages in a video and urged Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte to stop airstrikes and withdraw government forces battling Islamic State-linked militants from the southern city of Marawi.

VIETNAM EXPLORES ITS TRADE OPTIONS WITH U.S.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc is visiting Washington to assess how the Trump administration will deal with countries like Vietnam following President Trump's derailing of the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

CHINA DETAINS RIGHTS MONITOR INVESTIGATING IVANKA TRUMP SHOE FACTORY

New York-based China Labor Watch said it has lost contact with three undercover investigators who worked at Chinese factories making Ivanka Trump-brand shoes, and at least one of them has been detained.

SOUTH KOREAN PRESIDENT KEPT IN THE DARK ABOUT MISSILE-SHIELD PARTS, OFFICE SAYS

The South Korean defense ministry deliberately withheld from a report to president Moon Jae-in the fact that additional components of a controversial U.S. missile defense system had arrived in the country, the president's office said Wednesday.

