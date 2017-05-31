S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures
2418.73 -- second pivot point resistance
2416.70 -- lifetime high
2416.70 -- previous day's high
2416.27 -- first pivot point resistance
2412.43 -- 4-day moving average
2410.70 -- previous day's close
2409.87 -- first pivot point support
2408.60 -- previous day's low
2405.93 -- second pivot point support
2398.71 -- 9-day moving average
2394.62 -- 18-day moving average
2394.50 -- previous month's high
2344.00 -- 100-day moving average
2324.10 -- previous month's low
1793.10 -- lifetime low
61.74 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 30
63.21 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 26
63.12 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 25
59.38 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 24
58.08 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 23
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures
5812.00 -- second pivot point resistance
5803.75 -- first pivot point resistance
5803.50 -- lifetime high
5803.50 -- previous day's high
5792.00 -- previous day's close
5780.00 -- first pivot point support
5778.25 -- previous day's low
5764.50 -- second pivot point support
5733.47 -- 9-day moving average
5701.53 -- 18-day moving average
5599.00 -- previous month's high
5347.50 -- previous month's low
4162.50 -- lifetime low
70.68 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 30
70.96 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 26
70.06 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 25
65.90 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 24
64.09 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 23
May 31, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)