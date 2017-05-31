On Our Radar

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures

Continue Reading Below

2418.73 -- second pivot point resistance

2416.70 -- lifetime high

2416.70 -- previous day's high

2416.27 -- first pivot point resistance

2412.43 -- 4-day moving average

Continue Reading Below

2410.70 -- previous day's close

2409.87 -- first pivot point support

2408.60 -- previous day's low

2405.93 -- second pivot point support

2398.71 -- 9-day moving average

2394.62 -- 18-day moving average

2394.50 -- previous month's high

2344.00 -- 100-day moving average

2324.10 -- previous month's low

1793.10 -- lifetime low

61.74 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 30

63.21 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 26

63.12 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 25

59.38 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 24

58.08 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 23

CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures

5812.00 -- second pivot point resistance

5803.75 -- first pivot point resistance

5803.50 -- lifetime high

5803.50 -- previous day's high

5792.00 -- previous day's close

5780.00 -- first pivot point support

5778.25 -- previous day's low

5764.50 -- second pivot point support

5733.47 -- 9-day moving average

5701.53 -- 18-day moving average

5599.00 -- previous month's high

5347.50 -- previous month's low

4162.50 -- lifetime low

70.68 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 30

70.96 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 26

70.06 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 25

65.90 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 24

64.09 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 23

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 31, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)