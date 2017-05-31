South Korea's CPI Rises 2.0% on Year in May

South Korea's headline consumer-price index rose 2.0% from a year earlier in May, with inflation picking up slightly faster than expected after easing in the previous month.

Fed's Beige Book Reports Slower Growth, Less Optimism in Some Regions

Economic growth slowed across parts of the U.S. in recent weeks, and some firms have become a bit less optimistic about the future, according to a new report from the Federal Reserve.

Brazil's Central Bank Continues Rate Cuts Amid Political Uncertainty

Brazil's central bank continued its cycle of rate cuts as a political crisis threatens to cripple a budding economic recovery, as it lowered its benchmark interest rate a percentage point to 10.25%.

Weidmann Says ECB Should Discuss When to Start Cutting Back Stimulus

The European Central Bank should start discussing when to reduce its monetary stimulus given the eruozone's improved economic outlook, German central-bank President Jens Weidmann said Wednesday.

Bank of Mexico Raises 2017 GDP Growth Forecast

The Bank of Mexico raised its growth expectations for 2017 after the economy in the first quarter proved resilient to concerns about the impact that strained U.S.-Mexico relations could have on investment and spending.

U.S. Pending Home Sales Fall in April

The National Association of Realtors' pending home sales index decreased 1.3% from a month earlier to 109.8, the trade group said. Economists surveyed had expected sales to rise 0.5%.

IMF Calls for Further Measures to Cool Canada's Housing Market

Canadian authorities should contemplate additional measures to cool real estate activity, and replace a tax on foreign home buyers with other measures that discourage speculation, the International Monetary Fund said Wednesday.

Barclays Heads Out of Africa

Barclays PLC said Wednesday it will sell a large of chunk of its African unit after regulators signed-off on the long awaited deal.

Fed's Kaplan Unruffled by Recent Soft Inflation, Backs 2 More 2017 Rate Rises

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he doesn't expect recent weakness in price measures to persist, as he reaffirmed his preference to see the central bank pursue slow and steady rate increases.

Stocks Slip but Notch Monthly Gains

U.S. stocks fell Wednesday, pressured by bank stocks, but major indexes logged monthly gains.

