ECB, Athens Clash Over Including Greek Debt in Eurozone QE

Greece's finance minister Euclid Tsakalatos clashed with a top European Central Bank official on Wednesday over the nation's potential inclusion in the ECB's massive bond-purchase program

Big Pension Funds Oppose Election of Six Mylan Directors

A group of institutional investors unhappy over high executive pay at Mylan NV are taking aim at six board members at the EpiPen maker.

Wells Fargo Reinstates Three Executives at Chicago Wealth Branch

Wells Fargo is reinstating three senior executives in Chicago who were suspended amid allegations they inappropriately steered business toward certain individuals in its private-banking unit, after an internal investigation found no disciplinary action was warranted.

Federal Reserve Fines Deutsche Bank $41 Million

The Federal Reserve fined Deutsche Bank AG $41 million for "unsafe and unsound" anti-money-laundering practices on Tuesday, the latest in a series of fines for the lender.

Blackstone Invests in Energy Analytics Firm

Blackstone Group is buying a stake in Entic Inc., a company that uses cloud-based data analytics to identify areas of energy waste in building heat, ventilation, air-conditioning and other systems.

EU Plan May Revive Asset-Backed Securities Market

The European Union has agreed on new measures to revive the region's asset backed securities market while imposing rules on the industry to minimize risk-taking.

Puerto Rico Bankruptcy Judge Freezes Bond Payments

The judge presiding over Puerto Rico's court-supervised restructuring has decided to withhold payment on $17 billion in sales-tax bonds until she decides how money should be divided among feuding creditors.

Years After Crisis, Ireland Begins AIB Privatization

The Irish government Tuesday announced it would sell a quarter of its stake in Allied Irish Banks PLC in what is expected to be one of the biggest European bank listings of the last decade.

Two Fed Banks Wanted Higher Discount Rate Ahead of May Meeting

All but two of the Federal Reserve's 12 regional banks wanted to maintain the interest rate on discount-window loans ahead of the Fed's May 2-3 policy meeting, according to minutes published Tuesday.

Doubts Cloud Fed's Rate Increase Plans Beyond June

Federal Reserve officials are set to raise rates at their meeting in two weeks but could defer the following expected rate move in September if Congress roils markets by delaying action on raising the federal government's debt ceiling.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 31, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)