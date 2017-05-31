Oil Prices Fall as Investors Wait for OPEC Cuts to Take Effect

Oil futures were depressed following last week's decision by OPEC to extend a crude-oil production cap.

EU Approves GE's Acquisition of Baker Hughes

General Electric secured unconditional approval from the European Union to combine its oil and gas business with Baker Hughes.

Plans to Close Three Mile Island Highlight Struggles of Nuclear Power

Exelon Corp. warned Tuesday that it will close the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania in 2019 unless it receives government aid, the latest sign of how the sector is in danger of shrinking as it faces intense competition in the U.S.

Westinghouse Paid Former CEO Roderick $19 Million

Westinghouse Electric Co. paid Daniel Roderick more than $19 million in the year before he was pushed out as chairman of the company's board, an ouster that came days before billions of dollars of cost overruns plunged the company he led into bankruptcy.

OPEC Oil Deal Sinks Tanker Industry

Oil tanker companies are seeing their profits squeezed by the OPEC deal and a historic oversupply of new vessels.

Political Shake-Up in Canada Fuels Debate Over Kinder Morgan Pipeline Plans

Kinder Morgan plans to expand its Trans Mountain crude-oil pipeline faced fresh risks as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the premier of oil-rich Alberta added to a debate fueled by the possibility a new political alliance in the country's west.

Energy Dept. Faces Resistance in Effort to Recover Money From Spain's Abengoa

The U.S. government seeks compensation for funds it invested in a failed Kansas ethanol plant.

The Oil Play That Could Flood the Natural-Gas Market

The oil-rich Permian Basin also is emerging as a major new source of natural gas, a development that could deepen an existing oversupply of natural gas in the U.S. and pressure gas prices for years.

Smoky Diesel Cloud Hangs Over Auto Industry Profits

Fiat Chrysler and GM may yet face their own diesel-emissions scandals, but the mounting indirect costs of diesel are more worrying.,

Blackstone Invests in Energy Analytics Firm

Blackstone Group is buying a stake in Entic Inc., a company that uses cloud-based data analytics to identify areas of energy waste in building heat, ventilation, air-conditioning and other systems.

