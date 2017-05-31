J.P. Morgan Trading Down 15% From Year Ago

J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. finance chief Marianne Lake said the bank's trading so far is down about 15% year-over-year though she won't forecast for the coming quarter.

Uber Fires Engineer in Bid to Contain Legal Battle With Google

Uber fired its top driverless-car executive, Anthony Levandowski, as it seeks to extract itself from an increasingly awkward, and legally tricky, relationship with the man accused of stealing trade secrets from Google parent Alphabet.

JBS Parent to Pay $3.2 Billion to Settle Corruption Probes in Brazil

J&F Investimentos, the holding company that controls meatpacker JBS, agreed to pay a $3.2 billion fine to settle corruption investigations, Brazilian prosecutors said.

Michael Kors to Close up to 125 Stores

Luxury handbag seller Michael Kors will close 100 to 125 of its full-priced retail stores amid increasing pressure from deep discounting across the industry.

BNY Forms Government Securities Unit

Bank of New York said it has formed a new unit to support its growing role in settling trades in the nearly $14 trillion Treasury market.

Toshiba Makes Legal Concession on Sale of Memory-Chip Unit

Toshiba made a legal concession to U.S. company Western Digital in a bid to accelerate the sale of the Japanese technology giant's lucrative memory-chip unit.

China to Implement Cybersecurity Law Amid Foreign Tech-Firm Anxieties

China's new cybersecurity law goes into force Thursday amid confusion among some foreign technology companies about how it will affect their operations.

Whirlpool to Ask U.S. for Broad Barriers on Washer Imports

Whirlpool plans Wednesday to ask the U.S. government to impose broad barriers on imports of household washing machines, part of the company's efforts to fight what it calls unfair trade practices by South Korea-based rivals.

EU Approves GE's Acquisition of Baker Hughes

General Electric secured unconditional approval from the European Union to combine its oil and gas business with Baker Hughes.

Mobile Wallet Paytm Hits Pay Dirt Amid India's Cash Crackdown

The mobile-payments app Paytm has become India's second-most-valuable startup as the country's crackdown on cash over the past year has left citizens and merchants searching for cashless payment alternatives.

May 31, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)