Belgium Economy Grew 1.6% on Year in 1Q, Central Bank Reports

Belgium's central bank released revised figures on Wednesday showing the economy grew faster than originally reported in the first quarter.

The economy grew 0.6% in the first quarter from the final three months of 2016 and expanded 1.6% on the year earlier period, the bank said.

That is the fastest quarterly growth since the second quarter of 2015.

The bank originally reported quarterly growth of 0.5% in the first three months of 2017 and annual growth of 1.5%.

Belgium's economy has enjoyed modest growth in the last three years since suffering a mild recession in 2013 during the region's financial crisis.

