Uber Fires Driverless-Car Executive at the Center of Google Legal Battle

Uber Technologies Inc. said Tuesday it fired Anthony Levandowski, the driverless-car executive at the center of its legal battle with Google parent Alphabet Inc., making good on its threat to dismiss him if he didn't cooperate with court orders.

Alphabet has accused Uber of conspiring with Mr. Levandowski to steal its trade secrets when Mr. Levandowski helped lead Alphabet's driverless-car program.

A federal judge recently ordered Uber to return files that Mr. Levandowski allegedly stole. Uber has denied the accusations, but its defense has been frustrated by Mr. Levandowski's refusal to cooperate with its internal investigation or court orders to turn over documents.

An Uber spokeswoman said the company fired Mr. Levandowski when he missed a deadline Uber set after pressing him to assist its investigation for months.

Mr. Levandowski and his lawyers didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Corrections & Amplifications

This article was corrected at 3:40 p.m. ET because the original version ncorrectly stated in the first paragraph that Anthony Levandowski was fired on Monday. Mr. Levandowski was fired on Tuesday.

