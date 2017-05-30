Savannah Resources: Study Confirms Long Life for Mutamba

Savannah Resources PLC (SAV.LN) said Tuesday it found from a study that the Mutamba mineral sands project will have a 30-year life and that it will need modest investments.

Continue Reading Below

The Mutamba mineral sands project, for which a first production of ilmenite and non-magnetic concentrate is targeted in 2020, is being developed by Savannah and Rio Tinto PLC (RIO.LN).

Savannah said the project will need a pre-production investment of $152 million and a contingency of $74 million.

-Write to Olga Cotaga at olga.cotaga@wsj.com, Twitter @OlgaCotaga

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 30, 2017 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)