S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures
2422.90 -- second pivot point resistance
2418.20 -- first pivot point resistance
2415.80 -- lifetime high
2414.80 -- previous day's high
2413.80 -- previous day's close
2408.40 -- previous day's low
2407.23 -- 4-day moving average
2406.40 -- first pivot point support
2399.30 -- second pivot point support
2394.50 -- previous month's high
2391.58 -- 18-day moving average
2391.04 -- 9-day moving average
2340.94 -- 100-day moving average
2324.10 -- previous month's low
1793.10 -- lifetime low
63.21 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 26
63.12 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 25
59.38 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 24
58.08 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 23
56.27 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 22
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures
5834.25 -- second pivot point resistance
5808.75 -- first pivot point resistance
5796.50 -- lifetime high
5796.50 -- previous day's high
5792.25 -- previous day's close
5772.75 -- previous day's low
5744.50 -- first pivot point support
5705.75 -- second pivot point support
5701.69 -- 9-day moving average
5682.15 -- 18-day moving average
5599.00 -- previous month's high
5347.50 -- previous month's low
4162.50 -- lifetime low
70.96 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 26
70.06 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 25
65.90 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 24
64.09 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 23
63.38 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 22
