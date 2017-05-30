On Our Radar

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures

Continue Reading Below

2422.90 -- second pivot point resistance

2418.20 -- first pivot point resistance

2415.80 -- lifetime high

2414.80 -- previous day's high

2413.80 -- previous day's close

Continue Reading Below

2408.40 -- previous day's low

2407.23 -- 4-day moving average

2406.40 -- first pivot point support

2399.30 -- second pivot point support

2394.50 -- previous month's high

2391.58 -- 18-day moving average

2391.04 -- 9-day moving average

2340.94 -- 100-day moving average

2324.10 -- previous month's low

1793.10 -- lifetime low

63.21 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 26

63.12 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 25

59.38 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 24

58.08 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 23

56.27 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 22

CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures

5834.25 -- second pivot point resistance

5808.75 -- first pivot point resistance

5796.50 -- lifetime high

5796.50 -- previous day's high

5792.25 -- previous day's close

5772.75 -- previous day's low

5744.50 -- first pivot point support

5705.75 -- second pivot point support

5701.69 -- 9-day moving average

5682.15 -- 18-day moving average

5599.00 -- previous month's high

5347.50 -- previous month's low

4162.50 -- lifetime low

70.96 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 26

70.06 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 25

65.90 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 24

64.09 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 23

63.38 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 22

Write to copydesk@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 30, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)