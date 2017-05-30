Strong Yen Pushes Japanese Stocks Lower

Strength in the Japanese currency weighed on shares, though markets pared early declines by midday, in a cautious trading session.

Goldman Sachs Under Fire for Venezuela Bond Deal

Goldman Sachs is on the defensive in Venezuela after it bought bonds that had been held by the struggling country's central bank in a transaction the opposition decried as a lifeline to President Nicolás Maduro's administration.

Brazilian Finance Minister Says Reforms Would Continue Even Without Temer

Henrique Meirelles said he expects President Michel Temer to remain in office until the 2018 presidential election, but that the embattled leader's economic agenda would continue even if he's forced to leave.

Greece Seeks Inclusion in ECB's Stimulus Plan

Greece called on the European Central Bank to add the struggling country to its bond-buying program, even if that means relaxing the ECB's earlier conditions for such support.

Draghi Says Eurozone Still Needs Substantial ECB Stimulus

Top European Central Bank officials signaled on Monday that the bank isn't ready to wind down its large monetary stimulus, dashing hopes in Northern Europe that the era of ultra-low interest rates might be drawing to a close.

GOP Bid to Rewrite Tax Code Stalls Over How to Offset Cuts

Republicans started 2017 with high tax-policy ambitions, seeing an opportunity to use unified control of government to achieve a long-running party goal. But GOP lawmakers' boldest ideas for changing the nation's tax code are either dead or on political life support.

Why U.S. Natural Gas Demand Is Closer to Tipping the Market

Just a decade or so ago, energy traders believed that using natural gas to generate electricity instead of coal was akin to bringing Dom Pérignon to a party where Budweiser would do. How times have changed. The country is several years into a natural gas glut while several coal producers have gone bust.

Credit Scores Hit Record Highs as Recession Wounds Heal

Americans' average credit score hit 700 in April, the highest since at least 2005, leading to more credit available to more consumers at a cheaper cost.

Eurozone Lending Growth for Households, Businesses Little Changed in April

Lending to households in the euro area grew at the same pace in April as in March, while lending to firms accelerated slightly, data from the European Central Bank showed.

Oil Slips as OPEC Meeting Disappoints

Oil prices eased as investors were disappointed by major producers' decision to maintain their production cuts at the same level, rather than deepening them.

