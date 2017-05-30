Fed Likely to Raise Rates in June, Spell Out Asset-Sale Plan

Continue Reading Below

Federal Reserve officials are likely to raise short-term interest rates at their meeting in two weeks and announce their framework for shrinking a $4.5 trillion portfolio of bonds and other assets later this year.

Slew of Fed Speeches Could Preview June FOMC

Federal Reserve officials are kicking off the summer season with a bang, with a slate of top central bankers set to speak this week, the last before their quiet period kicks in ahead of their mid-June policy meeting.

Singapore Fines Credit Suisse Over 1MDB

Singapore imposed fines on Swiss bank Credit Suisse and a local bank for antimoney-laundering control failures connected with an investigation into alleged misappropriation from Malaysian state fund 1MDB.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The $50 Billion Question: What Makes a Bank Big?

As Congress looks to overhaul the Dodd-Frank Act of 2010, a rare point of bipartisan agreement is that $50 billion in assets isn't the right line between big banks and small. So where should the boundary be?

GOP Bid to Rewrite Tax Code Stalls Over How to Offset Cuts

Republicans started 2017 with high tax-policy ambitions, seeing an opportunity to use unified control of government to achieve a long-running party goal. But GOP lawmakers' boldest ideas for changing the nation's tax code are either dead or on political life support.

Goldman Sachs Under Fire for Venezuela Bond Deal

Goldman Sachs is on the defensive in Venezuela after it bought bonds that had been held by the struggling country's central bank in a transaction the opposition decried as a lifeline to President Nicolás Maduro's administration.

RBS Investors Accept GBP200 Million Settlement from Bank

A group of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC investors accepted a GBP200 million settlement from the bank to end a protracted legal fight over allegations the lender misled them in the lead-up to an emergency rights issue during the financial crisis.

Greece Seeks Inclusion in ECB's Stimulus Plan

Greece called on the European Central Bank to add the struggling country to its bond-buying program, even if that means relaxing the ECB's earlier conditions for such support.

Draghi Says Eurozone Still Needs Substantial ECB Stimulus

Top European Central Bank officials signaled on Monday that the bank isn't ready to wind down its large monetary stimulus, dashing hopes in Northern Europe that the era of ultra-low interest rates might be drawing to a close.

Eurozone Lending Growth for Households, Businesses Little Changed in April

Lending to households in the euro area grew at the same pace in April as in March, while lending to firms accelerated slightly, data from the European Central Bank showed.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 30, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)