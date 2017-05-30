Uber Fires Driverless-Car Executive at the Center of Google Legal Battle

Uber Technologies Inc. said Monday it fired Anthony Levandowski, the driverless-car executive at the center of its legal battle with Google parent Alphabet Inc., making good on its threat to dismiss him if he didn't cooperate with court orders.

Wells Fargo Reshuffles Regional Executives in Retail Banking Unit

Wells Fargo again shuffled the ranks in its retail-banking unit, continuing efforts to untangle the firm from the sales-practices scandal that erupted last year.

Payless Plans Second Wave of Store Closures

Payless ShoeSource Inc. is preparing to launch a second round of store closings less than two months after the shoe retailer sought bankruptcy protection.

Wells Fargo Reinstates Three Executives at Chicago Wealth Branch

Wells Fargo is reinstating three senior executives in Chicago who were suspended amid allegations they inappropriately steered business toward certain individuals in its private-banking unit, after an internal investigation found no disciplinary action was warranted.

Federal Reserve Fines Deutsche Bank $41 Million

The Federal Reserve fined Deutsche Bank AG $41 million for "unsafe and unsound" anti-money-laundering practices on Tuesday, the latest in a series of fines for the lender.

Westinghouse Paid Former CEO Roderick $19 Million

Westinghouse Electric Co. paid Daniel Roderick more than $19 million in the year before he was pushed out as chairman of the company's board, an ouster that came days before billions of dollars of cost overruns plunged the company he led into bankruptcy.

Taubman Centers to Hold Annual Elections for Directors

Luxury mall landlord Taubman Centers said it has agreed to hold annual elections for directors, two days before an annual meeting in which it faces a proxy fight from an activist investor.

Plans to Close Three Mile Island Highlight Struggles of Nuclear Power

Exelon Corp. warned Tuesday that it will close the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania in 2019 unless it receives government aid, the latest sign of how the sector is in danger of shrinking as it faces intense competition in the U.S.

Political Shake-Up in Canada Fuels Debate Over Kinder Morgan Pipeline Plans

Kinder Morgan plans to expand its Trans Mountain crude-oil pipeline faced fresh risks as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the premier of oil-rich Alberta added to a debate fueled by the possibility a new political alliance in the country's west.

Daimler Vows to Buy More American Parts for Alabama Plant

Daimler AG, the maker of Mercedes-Benz cars, responded to continued pressure from the Trump administration on auto makers, saying it is increasing the amount of parts it uses from U.S.-based supplier factories.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 30, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)