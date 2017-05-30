Wells Fargo Reshuffles Regional Executives in Retail Banking Unit

Wells Fargo again shuffled the ranks in its retail-banking unit, continuing efforts to untangle the firm from the sales-practices scandal that erupted last year.

Court Documents Shed Light on Theranos Board's Response to Crisis

Two former Theranos directors said they didn't follow up on public allegations that the blood-testing firm was relying on standard technology rather than its much-hyped proprietary device for most tests, according to newly released court documents.

Uber Winds Up Harassment Probe, Leaving Employees on Edge

Uber Technologies expects to conclude a report soon on claims of sexual harassment and sexism that it hopes will close a damaging chapter in its history. But it also could bring even greater scrutiny for the troubled ride-hailing company.

Nintendo Battles Apple for Parts as Switch Demand Rises

Nintendo's biggest battle these days isn't against other game makers. It is against companies such as Apple that are gobbling up the same parts the Kyoto-based company needs to make its hit Switch machine.

Daimler Vows to Buy More American Parts for Alabama Plant

Daimler AG, the maker of Mercedes-Benz cars, responded to continued pressure from the Trump administration on auto makers, saying it is increasing the amount of parts it uses from U.S.-based supplier factories.

Westinghouse Paid Former CEO Roderick $19 Million

Westinghouse Electric Co. paid Daniel Roderick more than $19 million in the year before he was pushed out as chairman of the company's board, an ouster that came days before billions of dollars of cost overruns plunged the company he led into bankruptcy.

LSE to Buy Citigroup's Analytics, Fixed-Income Index Operations

London Stock Exchange agreed to buy a portfolio of fixed-income indexes and related analytics services from Citigroup for $685 million, the U.K. exchange operator's latest bet on the growth of passive investing.

Bats to Stop Paying Rebates on One of Its Stock Exchanges

Bats is simplifying fees for one of its stock exchanges, charging the same rate to traders who post orders and traders who remove them-part of a broader shake-up in the pricing models used by U.S. exchanges.

Exelon Moves to Pull Plug on Three Mile Island Nuclear Power Plant

Exelon has begun the process of closing down its money-losing Three Mile Island nuclear power plant and will complete the shutdown by September 2019 unless lawmakers make changes to help the facility compete in an increasingly cut-throat energy market.

British Airways Says Computer Crash Over, After Canceled Flight Chaos

British Airways said its computer networks were operating normally again after an outage over the weekend sparked hundreds of flight cancellations.

