Court Documents Shed Light on Theranos Board's Response to Crisis

Two former Theranos directors said they didn't follow up on public allegations that the blood-testing firm was relying on standard technology rather than its much-hyped proprietary device for most tests, according to newly released court documents.

Nintendo Battles Apple for Parts as Switch Demand Rises

Nintendo's biggest battle these days isn't against other game makers. It's against companies like Apple that are gobbling up the same parts the Kyoto-based company needs to make its hit Switch machine.

British Airways Says Computer Crash Over, After Canceled Flight Chaos

British Airways said its computer networks were operating normally again after an outage over the weekend sparked hundreds of flight cancellations.

Ryanair Profit Edges Up

Ryanair posted a 6% rise in net profit for the past financial year after Britain's decision to exit the EU and terrorist attacks weighed on earnings, and the airline said growth this year would advance amid stronger bookings.

Bill Simmons Signs Deal to Move Sports Site to Vox Media

Bill Simmons has signed a deal to move his sports and culture website, the Ringer, off Medium and onto Vox Media's platform, Vox executives have announced.

Singapore Fines Credit Suisse Over 1MDB

Singapore imposed fines on Swiss bank Credit Suisse and a local bank for antimoney-laundering control failures connected with an investigation into alleged misappropriation from Malaysian state fund 1MDB.

Goldman Sachs Under Fire for Venezuela Bond Deal

Goldman Sachs is on the defensive in Venezuela after it bought bonds that had been held by the struggling country's central bank in a transaction the opposition decried as a lifeline to President Nicolás Maduro's administration.

Kinder Morgan Canadian Pipeline Expansion Faces Setback

The future of Kinder Morgan Inc.'s proposed expansion Trans Mountain pipeline was dealt a setback Monday after a political party in the Canadian west-coast province of British Columbia that opposed the project looked set to form a new government.

Apple's WeChat Problem in China

China is a problem market for Apple. One big challenge it faces is the popularity of WeChat.

Smoky Diesel Cloud Hangs Over Auto Industry Profits

Fiat Chrysler and GM may yet face their own diesel-emissions scandals, but the mounting indirect costs of diesel are more worrying.,

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 30, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)