Health Care Falls as Overhaul Bill in Limbo -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies fell as traders bet the regulatory outlook would remain in limbo.

The Republican leadership is struggling to push a health-care overhaul bill that passed the House of Representatives through the Senate.

Gilead's new "triple combo" AIDS/HIV treatment should help the biotech company keep its lead over a competing regimen, according to analysts at brokerage Leerink.

May 30, 2017 17:23 ET (21:23 GMT)