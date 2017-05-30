Correction to Factory Activity Holds Steady in May

An official gauge of China's factory activity held steady in May, an indication of firmness in the world's second-largest economy, government data showed Wednesday.

China's official May manufacturing purchasing managers' index was unchanged from April's 51.2, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing, which releases the indicators with the National Bureau of Statistics.

The index has remained above the 50 mark that separates an expansion of activity from contraction for 10 straight months.

The May reading beat a median forecast of 51.0 by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

The subindex measuring new orders stood at 52.3 in April, the same as the previous month, the federation said. The production subindex edged down to 53.4 from 53.8, it said.

China's official nonmanufacturing PMI, also released Wednesday, edged up to 54.5 in May from 54.0 in April.

