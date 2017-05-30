Assicurazioni Generali Says It Sold 3.04% Stake in Intesa Sanpaolo

Italian insurer Assicurazioni Generali SpA (G.MI) said Tuesday it sold a 3.04% stake in Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISNPY, ISP.MI) , an exposure it had built to block a potential takeover from the lender.

Generali also said it terminated a derivative transaction it had entered into to hedge the risk related to shares in Intesa.

In January, the insurer had emerged as a potential acquisition target after Intesa said it was weighing a tie-up with Generali, a prospect it abandoned a month later.

May 30, 2017 12:50 ET (16:50 GMT)